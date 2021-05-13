Southsea garage burglary sees thieves steal two electric bikes worth more than £4,000

The forced-entry burglary of the garage took place in Devonshire Avenue between 11pm on Monday, May 3, and 7am the following day.

Two electric bikes with a combined retail price of more than £4,000 were taken during the incident.

Police are keen to talk to anyone who may have offered the distinctive bikes for sale, according to a spokeswoman from Hampshire Constabulary.

Devonshire Avenue, as seen from the junction Eastney Road. Picture: Google Maps

She said: ‘The bicycles are both a combination of black and grey, with one being a CUBE Reaction Hybrid Pro 625 and the other being a CUBE Reaction Hybrid Pro 500.

‘Officers investigating the burglary have been carrying out enquiries in the area and are keen to speak with anyone who may have information that will assist them.

‘Did you see or hear anything suspicious on that night? Or have you seen or been offered bicycles matching this description for sale?

‘Perhaps you work in a bike shop, and someone has brought these bikes in either to sell or for technical assistance?’

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting the reference number 44210169704.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.

