Police hunt motorcyclist after road rage incident near Leigh Park sees car wing mirror and windscreen damaged
A ROAD rage incident saw a motorcyclist allegedly damage a car wing mirror and windscreen before driving towards Leigh Park, police said.
The incident happened in Havant at the roundabout connecting Hulbert Road and Purbrook Way when a blue Mercedes Benz driver sounded their horn in response to the driving of a motorcyclist riding a white 125 KTM Duke.
Read More
The motorcyclist is then alleged to have damaged the car’s wing mirror on the driver side door and the windscreen before driving off in the direction of Leigh Park at around 7pm.
A short time later, while the Mercedes driver was calling for assistance, the motorcyclist returned before again leaving the scene.
The motorcyclist is described as male with olive skin and brown eyes who was in his late teens and around 5ft 5ins tall with a medium build.
He was wearing a black motorcycle jacket, matte black helmet with a blacked out visor, black gloves, and an orange Just Eat bag.
Call police on 101 quoting incident number 44210272327.