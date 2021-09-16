The incident happened in Havant at the roundabout connecting Hulbert Road and Purbrook Way when a blue Mercedes Benz driver sounded their horn in response to the driving of a motorcyclist riding a white 125 KTM Duke.

The motorcyclist is then alleged to have damaged the car’s wing mirror on the driver side door and the windscreen before driving off in the direction of Leigh Park at around 7pm.

Police are investigating

A short time later, while the Mercedes driver was calling for assistance, the motorcyclist returned before again leaving the scene.

The motorcyclist is described as male with olive skin and brown eyes who was in his late teens and around 5ft 5ins tall with a medium build.

He was wearing a black motorcycle jacket, matte black helmet with a blacked out visor, black gloves, and an orange Just Eat bag.

Call police on 101 quoting incident number 44210272327.

