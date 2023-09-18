News you can trust since 1877
Police hunt over "nuisance" Portsmouth car meet where officers blocked in road now sees 7 out of 10 suspects identified by force

Police have now tracked down seven suspects after releasing 10 images of people they wanted to speak to over a “nuisance” car meet that saw officers blocked in a road.
By Steve Deeks
Published 18th Sep 2023, 11:25 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th Sep 2023, 11:25 BST
The incident happened around 10.30pm on 29 July when traffic cops attended a car meet where drivers were “drifting” around a roundabout on Portfield Road, Copnor. “Officers attended, at which point the people watching ran across the road to initially obstruct the police vehicle,” a police statement said last month.

The incident led to a 23-year-old man from Martyr Worthy being reported for driving without due care and issued a S59 anti-social behaviour warning.

The roundabout in Portfield Road where a Mazda came off the road and hit some pedestrians in January and was the scene of drift racing in July. Pic: Google
Police released 10 images of people they wanted to speak to over the incident. The force has now revealed they have identified a further person – taking the tally of those they have tracked down to seven. A spokesperson added: “The investigation is ongoing to identify the remaining people.”

Police Constable Ian Skingsley, of the Roads Policing Unit, said in August: "Incidents like these put motorists and bystanders at risk of serious injuries or worse. It is also a nuisance to nearby residents who have to listen to squealing tyres and noisy exhausts.

"If anyone has any information relating to this car meet and the people who ran into the road when police arrived, please call 101 quoting reference 44230305975."

Portfield Road was the scene of a serious incident in January this year when a car meet “went wrong” as a vehicle ploughed into four people and left a girl and woman with serious injuries.