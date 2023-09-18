Watch more videos on Shots!

The incident happened around 10.30pm on 29 July when traffic cops attended a car meet where drivers were “drifting” around a roundabout on Portfield Road, Copnor. “Officers attended, at which point the people watching ran across the road to initially obstruct the police vehicle,” a police statement said last month.

The incident led to a 23-year-old man from Martyr Worthy being reported for driving without due care and issued a S59 anti-social behaviour warning.

The roundabout in Portfield Road where a Mazda came off the road and hit some pedestrians in January and was the scene of drift racing in July. Pic: Google

Police released 10 images of people they wanted to speak to over the incident. The force has now revealed they have identified a further person – taking the tally of those they have tracked down to seven. A spokesperson added: “The investigation is ongoing to identify the remaining people.”

Police Constable Ian Skingsley, of the Roads Policing Unit, said in August: "Incidents like these put motorists and bystanders at risk of serious injuries or worse. It is also a nuisance to nearby residents who have to listen to squealing tyres and noisy exhausts.