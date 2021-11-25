The force said a man opened the front door of One Stop in Leith Avenue, Portchester, before entering a secure area in the back – and launching his raid.

A police spokesman said: ‘A member of staff was then tied with cable ties, before the man stole in excess of £28,000 from a safe.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police hunt robber of One Stop in Leith Avenue, Portchester. Pic Hants police

‘We are making a number of enquiries to investigate this incident, and are asking the public to report any information they may have to us too.’

Police have released CCTV images as part of their investigation.

The spokesman added: ‘We would especially like to hear from anyone who recognises the man in the images, or perhaps saw him in the area. We’ve released two pictures to give you an idea of the clothing he was wearing.

‘He is described as wearing a black face covering, a cream or beige beanie hat, a light grey zip up hoodie with darker fabric inside the hood, and a light-coloured full length zip at the front.

‘Underneath the hoodie is a white or light-coloured top. He is also described as wearing dark or black jogging style bottoms, and carrying a rucksack which is black at the bottom and grey at the top, with a grey shoulder strap and white emblem in the centre.

‘In addition, the man is described as wearing grey Adidas trainers with three white stripes on the side of each trainer, white banding around the base of the trainers and grey soles.’

SEE ALSO: Woman beaten by man on street

Anyone with information ring 101 quoting 44210470176 or submit details at www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/

Call charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron