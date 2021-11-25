Police confirm man, 56, is found dead in Gosport

The 56-year-old was found on Wednesday morning in The Anchorage.

His death is not being treated as suspicious.

Police

A Hampshire police spokeswoman said: ‘We were called to an address in The Anchorage, Gosport, just after 8am on Wednesday 24 November, after the body of a 56-year-old man was found.

‘His next of kin have been informed.

The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.’

