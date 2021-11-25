Police confirm man, 56, is found dead in Gosport
A MAN has been found dead in Gosport, police have said.
Thursday, 25th November 2021, 6:31 pm
The 56-year-old was found on Wednesday morning in The Anchorage.
His death is not being treated as suspicious.
A Hampshire police spokeswoman said: ‘We were called to an address in The Anchorage, Gosport, just after 8am on Wednesday 24 November, after the body of a 56-year-old man was found.
‘His next of kin have been informed.
The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.’