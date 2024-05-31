Police continue search for thug who punched man in the head and spat at him in Buckland, Portsmouth
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police were called to the junction of Shearer Road and New Road in Buckland to reports of an attack. A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesman previously said a man in his 40s was spat at and left with a cut to his head on May 8.
The incident took place between 6.10pm and 6.30pm. No arrests have been made at this stage.
A police spokesman said the investigation is ongoing and the public are still encouraged to get in touch with them with any information they may have.
He added: “Anyone who did witness the incident, or who has any other information, should call 101 and quote incident number 44240194746.”