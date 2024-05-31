Police continue search for thug who punched man in the head and spat at him in Buckland, Portsmouth

By Freddie Webb
Published 31st May 2024, 11:26 BST
Officers are continuing to search for a thug who carried out a disgusting assault in Portsmouth.

Police were called to the junction of Shearer Road and New Road in Buckland to reports of an attack. A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesman previously said a man in his 40s was spat at and left with a cut to his head on May 8.

The assault took place in New Road, at the junction with Shearer Road, Buckland, Portsmouth. Picture: Google Street View.The assault took place in New Road, at the junction with Shearer Road, Buckland, Portsmouth. Picture: Google Street View.
The assault took place in New Road, at the junction with Shearer Road, Buckland, Portsmouth. Picture: Google Street View.

The incident took place between 6.10pm and 6.30pm. No arrests have been made at this stage.

A police spokesman said the investigation is ongoing and the public are still encouraged to get in touch with them with any information they may have.

He added: “Anyone who did witness the incident, or who has any other information, should call 101 and quote incident number 44240194746.”

