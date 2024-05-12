Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man was spat at and attacked in the street in Portsmouth.

Officers are investigating an assault which took place in Buckland on Wednesday evening (May 8). Portsmouth Police reported on Facebook that the incident happened between 6.10pm and 6.30pm.

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesman said a male, in his 40s, was punched after being spat at and left with a cut to his head.

The force is encouraging anyone who knows what happened, saw the assault take place, or has CCTV footage of it, to get in touch with them.