Man spat at and punched in the head in Buckland, Portsmouth
Officers are investigating an assault which took place in Buckland on Wednesday evening (May 8). Portsmouth Police reported on Facebook that the incident happened between 6.10pm and 6.30pm.
A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesman said a male, in his 40s, was punched after being spat at and left with a cut to his head.
The force is encouraging anyone who knows what happened, saw the assault take place, or has CCTV footage of it, to get in touch with them.
Anyone with information is advised to call 101, quoting the reference number 44240194746. Reports can also be submitted online via the police website.