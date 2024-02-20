Police hunting bogus traders targeting people in Havant and Emsworth as con artists leave them "intimidated"
Police are hunting down the bogus traders who have been operating in the Havant and Emsworth areas. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: "Recently in Havant and Emsworth we have had at least 5 different incidents of bogus traders knocking on the doors of residents and offering a service for a payment.
"Some residents are feeling intimidated into giving over payment and the traders are failing to complete the work promised. Please stay wary of traders who knock your door and offer a service to you, they may knock your door and say that they have noticed an issue with your house such as a roof tile is loose or even begin conducting work before you have agreed to it, in order for you to feel inclined to pay."
A police spokeswoman said the reports were made between February 11 and 19. She confirmed that no arrests have been made so far. The force added: "If you have paid a trader who has not carried out the work promised, or if you have been contacted by a trader who made you feel intimidated into agreeing to work please contact police on 101 or 999 if there is a direct threat at the time."