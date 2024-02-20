Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police are hunting down the bogus traders who have been operating in the Havant and Emsworth areas. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: "Recently in Havant and Emsworth we have had at least 5 different incidents of bogus traders knocking on the doors of residents and offering a service for a payment.

"Some residents are feeling intimidated into giving over payment and the traders are failing to complete the work promised. Please stay wary of traders who knock your door and offer a service to you, they may knock your door and say that they have noticed an issue with your house such as a roof tile is loose or even begin conducting work before you have agreed to it, in order for you to feel inclined to pay."

