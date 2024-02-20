Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police have had to step up patrols in the area over the past few weeks amid a surge of reports. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary confirmed that more incidents occurred in recent days. They said: "Unfortunately we have been made aware further attempts of Theft from vehicles and thefts of motor vehicles.

Thefts have been taking place in the vicinity of Mountbatten Centre and other parts of the north of Portsmouth. Picture: Sarah Marston Instagram: @sarahmarston13

"These incidents have occurred throughout the day at the Mountbatten Centre, Northern Road, Wymering Lane, Colesbourne Road and Limberline Spur." Thefts from cars and vans have been taking place in Farlington, Hilsea, Cosham, Copnor and Drayton - with 42 reports being made to the force since the investigation was opened.

A police spokeswoman previously told The News: "The general nature of these reports seems to be thefts of items from inside cars and vans. No arrests have been made at this time. Patrols are being increased and we are following active lines of enquiry." Some vehicles have been damaged during attempts by thieves to steal what is inside. The majority of these incident have been taking place during the late evening.