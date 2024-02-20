Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court

The Lawful Enforcement Alliance are set to ambush courtrooms before carrying out citizen arrests on those accused of “defrauding” city residents of council tax, with the group posting on social media: “Council tax fraud to be exposed.”

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The campaign group issued a warning, saying: “Let’s show the courts and judges that we the people are now taking an active interest in proceedings.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Judges - including district judges David Robinson and Anthony Callaway - have been mentioned as targets along with staff and security at the Winston Churchill Avenue court. The group plans to hijack the court from 1.30pm. Police and the court said they are “aware” of the planned action.

A social media post from the activist group said: “The Lawful Enforcement Alliance on Tuesday will be arresting Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court security, staff and either judge Robinson or judge Callaway. If people don't stand on Tuesday we may as well close the network. Let's get this done, as this is why we actually exist.”

The post added: “It is not merely of some importance, but it is of fundamental importance that justice must not only be done, but must also be seen to be done.”

Hampshire police said they were “aware” and would “respond to any issues as required”. A court spokesperson said: “We're always ready for eventualities.”