Activists set for coup at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court today with citizen arrests on judges and staff

Activists are planning on staging a coup at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court today where they intend on carrying out citizen arrests on judges and staff, The News understands.
By Steve Deeks
Published 20th Feb 2024, 12:54 GMT
Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court

The Lawful Enforcement Alliance are set to ambush courtrooms before carrying out citizen arrests on those accused of “defrauding” city residents of council tax, with the group posting on social media: “Council tax fraud to be exposed.”

The campaign group issued a warning, saying: “Let’s show the courts and judges that we the people are now taking an active interest in proceedings.”

Judges - including district judges David Robinson and Anthony Callaway - have been mentioned as targets along with staff and security at the Winston Churchill Avenue court. The group plans to hijack the court from 1.30pm. Police and the court said they are “aware” of the planned action.

A social media post from the activist group said: “The Lawful Enforcement Alliance on Tuesday will be arresting Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court security, staff and either judge Robinson or judge Callaway. If people don't stand on Tuesday we may as well close the network. Let's get this done, as this is why we actually exist.”

The post added: “It is not merely of some importance, but it is of fundamental importance that justice must not only be done, but must also be seen to be done.”

Hampshire police said they were “aware” and would “respond to any issues as required”. A court spokesperson said: “We're always ready for eventualities.”

Portsmouth City Council was approached for comment. 

