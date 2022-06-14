A 15-year-old boy was threatened with a knife on Colby Street, Southampton.

Last Thursday, at 5pm, the victim arranged to sell a replica Louis Vuitton bag to someone he contacted on Snapchat.

The victim had organised to meet the boy on Snapchat, to exchange a replica Louis Vuitton bag for cash. Picture: Habibur Rahman.

When he arrived to exchange it for money, the boy he met said he had a knife and demanded he hand over the bag to him.

The victim complied, with the aggressor fleeing the scene on a bicycle.

No one was injured.

A statement from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘The boy we are looking to trace is described as black, aged between 17 and 18, six feet four inches tall, slim build, wearing a balaclava, black tracksuit and trainers, and riding a bike.

‘We are carrying out a number of enquiries to identify the boy through contact he had with the victim prior to the offence.

‘However we would like to hear from anyone who was in Colby Street last Thursday at around 5pm who saw anyone matching this description in the area or nearby.

‘If you can help, please call 101 and quote 44220229851.