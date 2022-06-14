A 15-year-old boy was threatened with a knife on Colby Street, Southampton.
Last Thursday, at 5pm, the victim arranged to sell a replica Louis Vuitton bag to someone he contacted on Snapchat.
Read More
When he arrived to exchange it for money, the boy he met said he had a knife and demanded he hand over the bag to him.
The victim complied, with the aggressor fleeing the scene on a bicycle.
No one was injured.
A statement from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘The boy we are looking to trace is described as black, aged between 17 and 18, six feet four inches tall, slim build, wearing a balaclava, black tracksuit and trainers, and riding a bike.
‘We are carrying out a number of enquiries to identify the boy through contact he had with the victim prior to the offence.
SEE ALSO: 'Fit' Fareham man, 21, who was in RAF 'feels like he is waiting to die' and has 'lost everything' after suffering sudden cardiac arrests
‘However we would like to hear from anyone who was in Colby Street last Thursday at around 5pm who saw anyone matching this description in the area or nearby.
‘If you can help, please call 101 and quote 44220229851.
‘Alternatively, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 and leave information anonymously.’