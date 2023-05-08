News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
6 hours ago Major change to GP appointments set to affect millions
10 minutes ago Sum 41 confirm they are breaking up after almost three decades
2 hours ago Big Help Out: Royal youngsters join day of volunteering for coronation
4 hours ago Car left dangling over canal as passenger escapes into water
5 hours ago Dogs shot dead and man tasered in street by Met Police
5 hours ago Met Office says when hot weather will hit after bank holiday washout

Police hunting ‘bulk’ shoplifters selling items from Tesco to feed drug habit catch woman running from Portsmouth address

Police hunting ‘bulk’ shoplifters selling items from shops to feed their drug habit had a result when they saw a female dash from a Buckland address.

By Steve Deeks
Published 8th May 2023, 15:28 BST- 1 min read
Updated 8th May 2023, 15:55 BST

Officers said they ‘promptly arrested’ and took a female suspect into custody after she was spotted running from the property. Cops then searched the address where a second woman was found and arrested. ‘The householder admitted to receiving stolen goods - she was given a community resolution on the spot,’ a post from Portsmouth Police said on Facebook with a picture of goods stolen from a Tesco shop.

READ NOW: Man served punishment

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

‘This bounty was found in the address and returned to the shop,’ the post continued, before adding: ‘These two were selling stolen goods door to door to feed a drug habit. Buying it can put you at risk of prosecution. Two suspects arrested and back out for the next call.’

Police hunting ‘bulk’ shoplifters selling items from shops to feed their drug habit arrested two women in PortsmouthPolice hunting ‘bulk’ shoplifters selling items from shops to feed their drug habit arrested two women in Portsmouth
Police hunting ‘bulk’ shoplifters selling items from shops to feed their drug habit arrested two women in Portsmouth
Most Popular

SEE ALSO: Police all smiles

News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Follow us