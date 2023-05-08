Police hunting ‘bulk’ shoplifters selling items from Tesco to feed drug habit catch woman running from Portsmouth address
Police hunting ‘bulk’ shoplifters selling items from shops to feed their drug habit had a result when they saw a female dash from a Buckland address.
Officers said they ‘promptly arrested’ and took a female suspect into custody after she was spotted running from the property. Cops then searched the address where a second woman was found and arrested. ‘The householder admitted to receiving stolen goods - she was given a community resolution on the spot,’ a post from Portsmouth Police said on Facebook with a picture of goods stolen from a Tesco shop.
‘This bounty was found in the address and returned to the shop,’ the post continued, before adding: ‘These two were selling stolen goods door to door to feed a drug habit. Buying it can put you at risk of prosecution. Two suspects arrested and back out for the next call.’