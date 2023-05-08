Police were out patrolling street parties and events to celebrate the Coronation of King Charles III. Thousands of people attended gatherings and enjoyed a drink or two to toast the momentous occasion across the area. With so many people out and about, officers maintained vigilance to ensure people were able to enjoy the celebrations safely.

The force had issued warnings ahead of the weekend and have now reported there were no incidents or arrests to The News. Officers posted updates on social media of the events attended on Saturday and Sunday.

Police all smiles in Buckland. Pic Portsmouth police

In a post on the gathering at Victoria Park, Portsmouth Police said: ‘The Coronation celebrations continue in the heart of Victoria Park and our Southsea team took the opportunity to stop by and say hello. Help us keep you safe when you're attending an organised event by: Make a plan for how you’ll stay connected throughout the event. Agree a meeting spot if you get separated from your group.

‘Pre-planned events often have child wristbands available which you can write your phone number on should you get separated. Beware of pickpockets in crowds and don’t keep valuables in outside pockets. Take only the essentials with you.’

The Portsmouth North Neighbourhoods team said: ‘We even had an opportunity to engage with some people attending street parties. It's been a lovely day and hopefully the weather holds out. Alongside this, we have been progressing our investigations and updating our victims of crime.’

Meanwhile, Southsea officers added: ‘A Great crowd in Grayshott Road for King Charles Coronation ceremony.’

Police patrolling Victoria Park in Portsmouth. Pic Portsmouth police

Chief constable Scott Chilton said prior to the weekend: ‘It is a privilege to lead Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary during the Coronation. I had the honour of attending the Service of Thanksgiving at Winchester Cathedral on Friday evening, and I know many of you will be going to events across the weekend to celebrate this historic moment.

‘I wish everyone across Hampshire and the Isle of Wight a safe and enjoyable weekend. I also want to thank those officers, staff and volunteers who are working this weekend, protecting our communities and ensuring that others can celebrate safely.’