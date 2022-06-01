Graham Nightingale was pronounced dead after being hit by a Ford Transit van on May 21.
At roughly 6.43pm, the 64-year-old was riding his Yamaha XVS along Yarmouth Road, on the Isle of Wight, when he was involved in the collision.
Mr Nightingale, of Crescent Road, Shanklin, was pronounced dead.
In a tribute shared with Hampshire Constabulary, the family said: ‘Graham was caught in his prime, loving his life and living the dream on the golf course by the sea and riding his beloved motorbike.
‘He was an amazing, loyal husband, with a constant sense of humour.
‘Beloved father, stepfather and grandad AKA 'Pappi', he leaves behind his soulmate Heidi, children Emma and James, stepchildren Charlotte and Philip and eight grandchildren.’
Police enquiries are ongoing, and information can be submitted by calling 101, quoting the reference 44220201520.