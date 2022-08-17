Police hunting for man who 'made threats to kill' in Southsea make an arrest
POLICE hunting for a man who allegedly threatened to kill someone have made an arrest.
Officers have apprehended a 25-year-old man from Southsea on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, threats to kill, and criminal damage.
The arrest followed a police appeal for help on Wednesday afternoon.
As reported, officers had warned the public not to approach the suspect, who police said had been spotted in the city at 7.20am.
As previously reported, Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘We want to speak with him in connection with an assault that happened in Southsea.
‘Officers have carried out extensive enquiries to locate him and we are now asking the public for assistance.
The arrest follows a flurry of police activity in recent days.
In a separate incident, officers arrested a 17-year-old boy following an incident at Grove Road Recreation Ground Play Area in Grove Road on Tuesday.
And yesterday, in another separate incident, police arrested a 38-year-old in Gosport Road after an alleged domestic incident. .