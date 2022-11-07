The Golden Lion Pub, in Bedhampton Road, Havant, was broken into in the early hours of Friday, November 4. A man smashed a window and climbed through it at roughly 2.15am.

He proceeded to steal hundreds of pounds in cash from the tills and safe, before carrying both of them away from the scene.

A safe and hundreds of pounds were stolen from the Golden Lion pub, in Bedhampton Road, Havant. Picture: Google Street View/Hampshire police.

A statement from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘The man stole about £2,000 in cash from the tills and a safe, which he wrapped in a tea towel before carrying it away from the scene.

‘Following initial enquiries, we are now releasing an image of a man we would like to speak to in connection to this incident.