Police hunting man who broke into The Golden Lion pub in Havant stealing safe and cash
POLICE are hunting a man who robbed a pub and stole a safe and cash.
The Golden Lion Pub, in Bedhampton Road, Havant, was broken into in the early hours of Friday, November 4. A man smashed a window and climbed through it at roughly 2.15am.
SEE ALSO: Police name man charged with stabbing/slashing four men at Tokyo Joe's nightclub, Portsmouth
He proceeded to steal hundreds of pounds in cash from the tills and safe, before carrying both of them away from the scene.
Most Popular
A statement from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘The man stole about £2,000 in cash from the tills and a safe, which he wrapped in a tea towel before carrying it away from the scene.
‘Following initial enquiries, we are now releasing an image of a man we would like to speak to in connection to this incident.
‘If you are this man, or recognise him, please call 101 quoting incident number 44220450112. Alternatively, you can go online and submit information via our website.’