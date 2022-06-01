The 12-year-old was walking along a route in Basingstoke on May 23 when she was approached by a stranger.

It was reported to officers that the man took her hand and put a ring on her finger before trying to kiss her.

The girl, 12, was approached inappropriately by the stranger between Winklebury Way and Churchill Way North, on the Waterworks Pathway. Picture: Google Street View.

The incident happened on Waterworks Pathway, which runs between Winklebury Way and Churchill Way North.

After the approach, the man did not say anything, and cycled away towards Churchill Way North.

Hampshire police said the man is described as being aged between his late 30s to mid 40s, and of skinny build.

Officers report he also has black hair, has a slim face with a clear complexion, and is Asian with light brown skin.

A statement from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘The was described as wearing black clothes with a dark red baseball cap.

‘He was riding a yellow bike.

‘Police are actively patrolling this area, and officers have been conducting enquiries and working with the girl to establish the details of this incident.

‘We are now asking the public to report any further information to us.

‘Have you seen this man in the area?

‘Did you see him on the morning in question?

‘Do you know who he is?

‘Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting 44220203494.’