Police hunting "shoplifting gangs" targeting retail parks in Hedge End and issue stark warning
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police said groups of thieves and “prolific” criminals regularly target shopping centres at the beginning of the new year. Hedge End Police said they would be regularly monitoring retail and business parks to put a stop to a rising number of incidents.
The force reported on Facebook: “Your Neighbourhood officers are carrying out ‘Hotspot' patrols of the all the retail and business parks (by foot/cycle and vehicle) in Hedge End. We are on the lookout and ready to detain any prolific shoplifters (including shoplifting gangs) that are coming to our retail parks to steal, as this type of crime is on the increase.
“We want to send a message to those that are trying their luck: You are not welcome here and when caught you will be prosecuted. To Hedge End shoppers, we ask please come and speak to us if you have any concerns.” Police released several pictures of people they wish to speak to in relation to shoplifting incidents at Sainsbury’s in Tollbar Way last week.
In one incident, £416 worth of children’s toys and Featherstone luggage cases were stolen at 8.15pm on December 6. The force wishes to speak to two men who could help them with the investigation. Police are also looking for five women after £303 worth of children’s toys and clothing were swiped from the shelves. The theft happened just after 9.30pm on Wednesday, November 22.