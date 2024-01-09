Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police said groups of thieves and “prolific” criminals regularly target shopping centres at the beginning of the new year. Hedge End Police said they would be regularly monitoring retail and business parks to put a stop to a rising number of incidents.

The force reported on Facebook: “Your Neighbourhood officers are carrying out ‘Hotspot' patrols of the all the retail and business parks (by foot/cycle and vehicle) in Hedge End. We are on the lookout and ready to detain any prolific shoplifters (including shoplifting gangs) that are coming to our retail parks to steal, as this type of crime is on the increase.

Officers said "shoplifting gangs" have been targeting shopping centres and retail parks. Picture: Hedge End Police

“We want to send a message to those that are trying their luck: You are not welcome here and when caught you will be prosecuted. To Hedge End shoppers, we ask please come and speak to us if you have any concerns.” Police released several pictures of people they wish to speak to in relation to shoplifting incidents at Sainsbury’s in Tollbar Way last week.