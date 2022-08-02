A man gained access to a property in Havant Road through the back of the premises.

Between last Thursday and Friday, at 11pm, a green specialised electric bike was stolen, as well as cash from a handbag.

Police have released a CCTV image of a man they wish to speak to. Picture: Hampshire Constabulary.

Hampshire Constabulary said two other attempted burglaries took place along Bath Road in the same time period.

A statement added: ‘We are currently treating the incidents as being linked.

‘There were also two similar reports overnight on July 24 and 25 when a suspicious male was captured on domestic cameras entering gardens on Selangor Avenue and Enderlie Close.

‘Officers have been carrying out enquiries but are now asking the public for help.

‘Do you recognise the man in the CCTV image? Were you in the area at the time? Did you witness anything suspicious?’