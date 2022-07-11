On Saturday night, a man in his 40s was approached by two men when he was walking with his friend.

It happened at 9.45pm on Crabwood Road, Southampton, near the junction with Glencoyne Gardens.

The victim was walking with a friend when he was confronted by two men. Picture: Habibur Rahman

The victim was confronted by two men coming from the direction of Wimpson Lane.

One man was shirtless, while another was wearing a black t-shirt.

The shirtless man punched the victim and knocked them unconscious.

He suffered a laceration to his head as a result.

A statement from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘We are appealing for anyone who witnessed this incident to please contact police.

‘We believe there were other people around who would have seen what happened, including a man with tattoos who may have tried to intervene and pursued the suspect from the scene, and a man who came down from the block of flats on Wimpson Lane which overlook Crabwood Road.

‘Anyone with information, or any moving footage of this incident, is asked to contact police on 101, quoting 44220275124.

‘You can also submit information to us via our website.

‘Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their anonymous online form.’

