News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
British Museum stabbing: Man injured and another arrested
Simon Jordan reveals prostate cancer diagnosis in powerful message
DJ Casper - creator of 2000s dance classic Cha Cha Slide - dead at 58
Sandra Bullock's longtime partner dead at 57 after secret ALS battle
Coronation Street and Doctors star dead at 75 after cancer battle

Police hunting wanted Hampshire man on recall to prison who could be hiding across county

Police have launched a manhunt to find a wanted man.
By Freddie Webb
Published 8th Aug 2023, 13:22 BST- 1 min read

Damon Daxon, 36, is wanted on recall to prison after breaching the conditions of his licence. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said thorough investigation is being made in a bid to find him.

The force added: “He is from Southampton, and has family links within the City, but we believe he could be elsewhere in the county at the moment. We have been carrying out a number of enquiries to locate him, and now we would like to ask the public to help us find him.”

NOW READ: Man arrested after child sexually assaulted

Damon Daxon, 36, of Southampton, is wanted on recall to prison after breaching the conditions of his licence. Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary.Damon Daxon, 36, of Southampton, is wanted on recall to prison after breaching the conditions of his licence. Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary.
Damon Daxon, 36, of Southampton, is wanted on recall to prison after breaching the conditions of his licence. Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary.
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Daxon is described as white, roughly 5ft 6ins tall and of medium build. He has dark brown hair and green eyes.

Police said: “Do you know where he is?

“If you see him, or know of his whereabouts, please call police immediately on 999, quoting 44230273013.

“Alternatively, you can contact independent charity, Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111, where information can be left anonymously.

“Anyone found to be harbouring Daxon to deliberately obstruct our attempts to locate him may be committing an offence and be liable for arrest and prosecution themselves.”