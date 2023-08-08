Damon Daxon, 36, is wanted on recall to prison after breaching the conditions of his licence. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said thorough investigation is being made in a bid to find him.

The force added: “He is from Southampton, and has family links within the City, but we believe he could be elsewhere in the county at the moment. We have been carrying out a number of enquiries to locate him, and now we would like to ask the public to help us find him.”

Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary.

Daxon is described as white, roughly 5ft 6ins tall and of medium build. He has dark brown hair and green eyes.

Police said: “Do you know where he is?

“If you see him, or know of his whereabouts, please call police immediately on 999, quoting 44230273013.

“Alternatively, you can contact independent charity, Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111, where information can be left anonymously.