Police in Portsmouth say Spiderman superpowers told them to check up on dodgy car - and they were right

POLICE in Portsmouth have jokingly suggested that Spiderman-like powers told them to check up on a car they pulled over in Portsmouth this afternoon.

By Tom Morton
Sunday, 8th May 2022, 3:00 pm

But faith in their gut feeling proved to be well placed after they carried out some background investigation.

Officers in Hampshire Roads Policing Unit tweeted: ‘This vehicle had ARV’s spidey-senses tingling after they stopped it in Portsmouth due to manner of driving. Their senses were on point… cloned vehicle, no licence, positive drug wipe for cannabis.’

The car which police said had their 'spidey-senses tingling' after they stopped it in Portsmouth due to manner of driving

The officers said the driver was arrested and the vehicle seized.

