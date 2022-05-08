But faith in their gut feeling proved to be well placed after they carried out some background investigation.

Officers in Hampshire Roads Policing Unit tweeted: ‘This vehicle had ARV’s spidey-senses tingling after they stopped it in Portsmouth due to manner of driving. Their senses were on point… cloned vehicle, no licence, positive drug wipe for cannabis.’

The car which police said had their 'spidey-senses tingling' after they stopped it in Portsmouth due to manner of driving