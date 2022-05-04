Lucas Rosario, 16, disappeared on Monday evening at 7pm.

He was last seen in New Street, Aylesbury, which is his home town.

Thames Valley Police are 'increasingly concerned' for the welfare of missing Luca Rosario, 16, who has links to Hampshire. Picture: Thames Valley Police.

Mr Rosario has links to Hampshire, Devon, and Cornwall.

Officers believe him to be in the Hillingdon area of London, but could in be in any of his connected counties.

The boy is mixed race, 5ft 5ins tall, of slim build, and has a black afro haircut.

Thames Valley Police said he usually wears glasses, and was last seen in all black clothing.

Staff Investigator Nargiza Collins said: ‘We are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of Lucas and are appealing for the help of the public in finding him.