Hampshire police investigate after man approaches children near Swanmore College secondary school
Police are investigating an incident in which a man reportedly approached and waved at children near a secondary school.
The incident took place near Swanmore College in Swanmore, a school for pupils aged between 11 and 16.
A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: "We received a report on 12 March that a man was seen waving at children and trying to approach them near Swanmore College. This is currently under investigation."
Swanmore College has been approached for comment.