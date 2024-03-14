Hampshire police investigate after man approaches children near Swanmore College secondary school

Police are investigating an incident in which a man reportedly approached and waved at children near a secondary school.
By Joe Buncle
Published 14th Mar 2024, 14:49 GMT
The incident took place near Swanmore College in Swanmore, a school for pupils aged between 11 and 16.

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: "We received a report on 12 March that a man was seen waving at children and trying to approach them near Swanmore College. This is currently under investigation."

Swanmore College has been approached for comment.

