Police investigate Gosport "Tommy statue" war memorial vandalism as local councillor shares outrage
and live on Freeview channel 276
Two people damaged the metal monument - which depicts a first world war soldier - in an incedent caught on camera. It took place shortly after 7.40pm on Wednesday, February 28 in St Matthews Court, Gosport.
Local Conservative councillor Lesley Meenaghan shared the footage - captured by JCC Property Services - on social media, in a post expressing her "utter dismay".
Councillor Meenaghan has a military background, having served in both the Royal Navy and the Royal Air Force and subsequently worked as a Hampshire police sergeant.
She told The News: "I was deeply offended. The Tommy statue for all of us, especially if you have got a military connection, is kind of a visual nod to the people who have given their lives for us, and also to say thank you to the people who are looking after us. If you watch the video, there is the deliberate act of breaking the bayonet off. I just find it hugely disrespectful. In Gosport, we have got the highest density of military veterans in Hampshire. We've got 13 per cent. For us, locally, it is just very disrespectful. There is just absolutely no excuse for that behaviour. It's just heartbreaking."
Pictures taken after the incident show that part of the figure has been snapped off.
A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: "Officers are investigating after an ‘unknown Tommy’ statue was damaged at St Matthews Court, Gosport at around 7.40pm on 28 February. Anyone with information about this incident should contact police online or on 101 quoting 44240090357."