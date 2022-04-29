As reported, police and fire investigators were investigating the ‘unexplained’ death after crews attended the blaze in Durham Street, Gosport, at around 2.30am.

The deceased man was subsequently named as being 27-year-old Romanian national Mihail Catalin Bragau who lived in Gosport.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The man who died in a flat fire on New Year's Day in Durham Street, Gosport, has been named by his family as Bragau Catalin. Picture: Family/Mike Cooter

Police said they were not treating the death as a murder investigation but said: ‘This is a criminal investigation, and we are investigating suspected criminal negligence linked to the death.’

Police confirmed the investigation for negligence centred around the property owners.

Mr Bragau was found dead upon arrival at the scene – with the inferno already out.

Now nearly four months on police have revealed their probe has come to an end – with no criminal action to be taken.

A spokesman said: ‘This is now being treated as a non-suspicious death. No further criminal action is being taken and this will now be a matter for the coroner.’

Mr Bragau had been living in the UK for five years, did not have a wife or children and worked locally for a car washing company.

It is understood he had been living there for about two months.

Mr Bragau leaves behind his twin brother Madalin Bragau and father in Romania who previously demanded answers in January.

The brother told The News: ‘We have no idea what happened. We just got a call saying he was dead and there had been a fire and an explosion.

‘It is very difficult for us. We just want to bring him home and want to know what to do. We know it will be expensive to get him back.

‘We have tried speaking to some of his friends but they don’t know anything. We want to find out what happened.’

The brother said Mr Bragau moved to Gosport for a better life but said he struggled with ‘alcohol problems’.

‘He moved there five years ago and was living in Gosport where he worked for a car wash company. He was living there because of the money he could earn,’ he said.

‘He didn’t have a wife or children. He only has me and my dad who are in Romania.’

SEE ALSO: House blast victim recovering

Attempts to establish what happened to Mr Bragau come after residents said they heard ‘banging’ from the address before emergency crews arrived.

One local said: ‘I heard a lot of banging and people shouting. I didn’t know there was a fire.

‘A window was smashed.’

Another resident added: ‘I heard noise and banging before firefighters turned up.

‘I’m not sure what happened but police and fire investigators were still there (later in the day).’

A smashed rear window to the property could be seen while there was a strong smell of stale burning in the aftermath of the fire.

A spokesman for Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service previously said: ‘Firefighters from Gosport Fire Station were called to a flat on Durham Street at 2.28am.