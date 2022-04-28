Gary Smy, who survived the Nelson Avenue house in North End with his mum Denise on October 22, is ‘doing fine’ after spending three weeks in Queen Alexandra Hospital after suffering with sepsis and pneumonia in March.

The 56-year-old has also achieved his ‘life ambition’ of returning to the job he loves at Tesco in Cosham.

Gary and Denise Smy whose house in Nelson Avenue exploded in Portsmouth

Gary, who also contracted Covid while in hospital, is still suffering with his hands and from sepsis and pneumonia.

His admission to hospital came just days after a welcome back party by colleagues at Tesco where he has worked for 33 years.

Gary had started to become unwell before paramedics took him to hospital following urgent pleas from his aunt Sylvia Fisher, who he lives with in Portsmouth.

She said at the time: ‘Gary was very poorly and had to go to hospital where he spent three weeks. He was struggling to speak and breathe.

Pictured is (L-R) Tesco store manager Rob Milner with Gary Smy. Picture: Sam Stephenson.

‘He wasn’t well and was not sleeping or eating.’

But Sylvia was pleased to report that Gary is on the mend now. ‘He’s ok, he’s doing fine,’ she said.

‘He’s been back at work but is only doing three days a week. He’s still struggling with his hands, it could be a year before they are back to normal.

‘It’s not been nice for him having sepsis and pneumonia and could also be another year before he gets over that.

‘But at least he is back at Tesco, it was his life ambition to get back there.’

Gary was donated £7,000 at Tesco as staff and members of the community clubbed together to help the popular employee.

Speaking of the house in Nelson Avenue, Sylvia said they were ‘still in limbo’ over when it would be pulled down.

‘They are still evaluating when it will be torn down. It’s been like that for six months now. Hopefully it will happen soon,’ she said.