Police issue advice after series of non-dwelling burglaries across Hampshire

Hampshire Constabulary received reports of non-dwelling burglaries in Winchester, North Baddesley and Eastleigh between 4pm on Wednesday, May 4 and 1am on Wednesday, May 11.
Five caravans were also stolen from a storage unit on Portsmouth Road, Eastleigh, sometime between 5pm on Thursday, 5 May and 5.30pm on Friday, 6 May.
Officers are currently investigating the circumstances of these incidents and whether they could be linked.A police spokesperson said: ‘We would like to assure residents and landowners that we take this type of crime extremely seriously and officers continue to patrol rural areas.
‘Rural crime is a priority for us and we will continue to relentlessly pursue suspects. The community are our eyes and ears and we encourage you to report all incidents as soon as you are able to by calling 101 if it’s not an emergency.’
‘We would also like to take this opportunity to remind you of the following crime prevention measures to keep buildings and property secure.’
To keep your belongings safe:
Lock equipment away in a secure building or part of a building when not in use
Invest in a secure storage toolbox
Install a burglar alarm on buildings where equipment is kept
Always lock vehicles when left outside and keep the keys in your possession
Keep expensive items and vehicles out of sight when not in use
Consider using hitch locks, wheel clamps or ground anchors
Mark your tools and equipment and register them
Keep a record of all valuable items
Consider fitting outside security lights.