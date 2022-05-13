Police issue advice after series of non-dwelling burglaries across Hampshire

There have been numerous non-dwelling burglaries in Hampshire recently

Hampshire Constabulary received reports of non-dwelling burglaries in Winchester, North Baddesley and Eastleigh between 4pm on Wednesday, May 4 and 1am on Wednesday, May 11.

Five caravans were also stolen from a storage unit on Portsmouth Road, Eastleigh, sometime between 5pm on Thursday, 5 May and 5.30pm on Friday, 6 May.

Officers are currently investigating the circumstances of these incidents and whether they could be linked.A police spokesperson said: ‘We would like to assure residents and landowners that we take this type of crime extremely seriously and officers continue to patrol rural areas.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

‘Rural crime is a priority for us and we will continue to relentlessly pursue suspects. The community are our eyes and ears and we encourage you to report all incidents as soon as you are able to by calling 101 if it’s not an emergency.’

‘We would also like to take this opportunity to remind you of the following crime prevention measures to keep buildings and property secure.’

To keep your belongings safe:

Lock equipment away in a secure building or part of a building when not in use

Invest in a secure storage toolbox

Install a burglar alarm on buildings where equipment is kept

Always lock vehicles when left outside and keep the keys in your possession

Keep expensive items and vehicles out of sight when not in use

Consider using hitch locks, wheel clamps or ground anchors

Mark your tools and equipment and register them

Keep a record of all valuable items