Police issue advice after series of non-dwelling burglaries across Hampshire

POLICE have issued crime prevention advice following a spate of burglaries where power tools, machinery and gardening equipment were stolen.

By Chris Broom
Friday, 13th May 2022, 8:04 pm
There have been numerous non-dwelling burglaries in Hampshire recently

Hampshire Constabulary received reports of non-dwelling burglaries in Winchester, North Baddesley and Eastleigh between 4pm on Wednesday, May 4 and 1am on Wednesday, May 11.

Five caravans were also stolen from a storage unit on Portsmouth Road, Eastleigh, sometime between 5pm on Thursday, 5 May and 5.30pm on Friday, 6 May.

Officers are currently investigating the circumstances of these incidents and whether they could be linked.A police spokesperson said: ‘We would like to assure residents and landowners that we take this type of crime extremely seriously and officers continue to patrol rural areas.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

‘Rural crime is a priority for us and we will continue to relentlessly pursue suspects. The community are our eyes and ears and we encourage you to report all incidents as soon as you are able to by calling 101 if it’s not an emergency.’

Read More

Read More
Gosport drugs den is shut down after neighbours tell how their physical and ment...

‘We would also like to take this opportunity to remind you of the following crime prevention measures to keep buildings and property secure.’

To keep your belongings safe:

Lock equipment away in a secure building or part of a building when not in use

Invest in a secure storage toolbox

Install a burglar alarm on buildings where equipment is kept

Always lock vehicles when left outside and keep the keys in your possession

Keep expensive items and vehicles out of sight when not in use

Consider using hitch locks, wheel clamps or ground anchors

Mark your tools and equipment and register them

Keep a record of all valuable items

Consider fitting outside security lights.

News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
Follow us

Sign up to our daily newsletter