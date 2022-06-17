The order will cover Nursling, including Nursling Industrial Estate, from 6pm this evening to 6pm on Sunday.

Officers have the power to direct a person who has committed, or is likely to commit, anti-social behaviour to leave a specified area and not return for a specified period of up to 48 hours.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The dispersal order allows police to move people on over a 48 hour period. Picture: Habibur Rahman.

Any items used to conduct anti-social behaviour can also be seized, under section 34 of the order.

Hampshire Constabulary vowed to tackle unauthorised car meets.

Many reports of anti-social behaviour took place in January, after roughly 50 people brought their vehicles to a Marks and Spencer car park in Hedge End.

Multiple cars were seen racing each other at speed, and doing ‘donuts’.

Police have issued a dispersal order in Nursling to tackle unauthorised car meets. Picture: Hampshire Constabulary

Inspector Chris Taylor, Test Valley District Inspector, said: ‘There have been previous incidents of large gatherings of cars meeting in Nursling.

‘Street racing, damage to road surfaces, noise and dangerous driving has been reported causing harassment, alarm and distress to local residents.

SEE ALSO: Registered Waterlooville sex offender Ian Willett handed further jail sentence after going on the run from police

‘Our officers will continue to have an increased presence across hotspot areas in Nursling to deter events such as these large-scale car meets from taking place. If we encounter these events, we will do our utmost to educate those in attendance and take robust enforcement action where necessary.

‘Our operation is not aimed at people meeting in their cars peacefully, simply those disrupting local communities and acting in an anti-social manner.’