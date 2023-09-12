Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The tributes has been left at a village pond on Tuesday morning (September 12) for the child who was reported missing from her home on Forge Road in Kingsley near Bordon at about 5pm on Sunday (September 10).

She was later found in Kingsley Pond a short time later and died in hospital on Monday (September 11). A woman, in her 40s, was arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody. Police have also cordoned off an area about 2,000ft (600m) from the pond and are searching undergrowth at the scene.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Flowers at Kingsley Pond

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Flowers, alongside hand-written cards, were placed by well-wishers in memory of the little girl as the police kept a close watch on the area as part of their ongoing enquiries. One card says: “RIP little one. Gone well too soon. Taken to heaven now. Sleep tight, little one.” Another wrote: “RIP little angel.”

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary has now issued an appeal for information from the people to establish the circumstances prior to the incident. Police have also cordoned off a house about 2,000ft (600m) from the pond and are searching undergrowth at the scene.

A police spokesperson said: “Officers are working to establish exactly what happened and are keen to speak to anyone who was in the area of Kingsley Pond, prior to the incident. Officers will be in the area so please feel free to approach them if you have any concerns or information.”