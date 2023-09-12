Flowers left for two-year-old girl who died after being found in a Hampshire pond - woman remains in custody on suspicion of murder
The tributes has been left at a village pond on Tuesday morning (September 12) for the child who was reported missing from her home on Forge Road in Kingsley near Bordon at about 5pm on Sunday (September 10).
She was later found in Kingsley Pond a short time later and died in hospital on Monday (September 11). A woman, in her 40s, was arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody. Police have also cordoned off an area about 2,000ft (600m) from the pond and are searching undergrowth at the scene.
Flowers, alongside hand-written cards, were placed by well-wishers in memory of the little girl as the police kept a close watch on the area as part of their ongoing enquiries. One card says: “RIP little one. Gone well too soon. Taken to heaven now. Sleep tight, little one.” Another wrote: “RIP little angel.”
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary has now issued an appeal for information from the people to establish the circumstances prior to the incident. Police have also cordoned off a house about 2,000ft (600m) from the pond and are searching undergrowth at the scene.
A police spokesperson said: “Officers are working to establish exactly what happened and are keen to speak to anyone who was in the area of Kingsley Pond, prior to the incident. Officers will be in the area so please feel free to approach them if you have any concerns or information.”
Anyone with information can call 101, quoting number 44230369036. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or you can submit information through our online portal by going to Public Portal (mipp.police.uk) Op Brathay.