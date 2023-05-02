As reported, Waverley Road was shut down following the incident before 7pm on Saturday April 29. A woman in her 40s was left needing hospital treatment. Now police have revealed they ‘do not believe at the current time’ that a knife was involved in the incident and have confirmed the females were known to each other.

READ NOW: Pub appeal to find men

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A 25-year-old woman from Portsmouth was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm and has now been bailed after previously being detained by officers.

Police

Providing an update, a police spokesman said: ‘The victim, a woman in her 40’s, suffered a minor laceration to her neck during an altercation involving parties that were known to each other. She was taken to hospital for treatment. Waverley Road was closed for a time while officers carried out initial enquiries.

‘A 25-year-old woman from Portsmouth was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm. She has been bailed until July 29 pending further enquiries.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information should call police on 101 quoting reference 44230168336, or at www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website at crimestoppers-uk.org/

For all the latest news, traffic and travel, what’s on, Pompey, sport and breaking stories visit The News’s website.