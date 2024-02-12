Police issue multiple conditional cautions after numerous people obstructed police at car meet in Portsmouth
At about 10.30pm on 29 July, the police received calls of a car meet where drivers were 'drifting' around a roundabout on Portfield Road. Officers attended, at which point the people watching ran across the road to initially obstruct the police vehicle. A 23-year-old man from Martyr Worthy was reported for driving without due care and issued a S59 anti-social behaviour warning. The police have since identified seven people who attended the car meet and obstructed police from pursuing the driver involved in the initial offence.
A 20-year-old man from Southsea, 22-year-old man from Bursledon, 34-year-old man from Emsworth, 23-year-old man from Eastleigh, 22-year-old man from Wickham, 27-year-old man from Havant, and 23-year-old woman from Eastleigh have all been handed conditional cautions for obstructing police. Police Constable Richard Laycock, of the Roads Policing Unit, said: “Thanks to the help of the public we were able to interview several individuals who had played a part in obstructing police at the scene of this car meet. “We will pursue individuals who have committed offences at these events and those who continue to cause a misery to local residents. Those who use the public roads as a race track or to showcase their anti-social driving will be dealt with.”