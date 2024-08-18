Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The police have issued an update following a serious assault in Fratton which resulted in a man sustaining ‘possible stab wounds’.

The police were called along with the South Central Ambulance Service to Best One on Fratton Road in Portsmouth at 2:40am on Friday 16 August after a 22 year-old man presented himself to staff requesting medical assistance after he had been seriously assaulted. He was taken to hospital for treatment to broken ribs and other injuries, including possible stab wounds. He has since been discharged.

Two women, aged 35 and 37, and two men, aged 37 and 56, who are all from Southsea were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder as part of the enquiries.

The 37 year-old man has been released on conditional bail until Friday, November 15 whilst enquiries continue.

The 37 year-old woman, 34 year-old woman and 56 year-old man have been released on conditional bail until Saturday, November 16 whilst enquiries continue.

Yesterday evening (Saturday, August 17), as part of police enquiries, officers made an additional arrest of a 40 year-old woman on suspicion of attempted murder. She remains in police custody at this time.