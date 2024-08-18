Police issue update following serious assault where man sustained 'possible stab wounds' in Fratton
serious assault in Fratton happened early on Friday morning (August 16) and the police arrested four people.
The police were called along with the South Central Ambulance Service to Best One on Fratton Road in Portsmouth at 2:40am on Friday 16 August after a 22 year-old man presented himself to staff requesting medical assistance after he had been seriously assaulted. He was taken to hospital for treatment to broken ribs and other injuries, including possible stab wounds. He has since been discharged.
Detectives are working to establish the circumstances of what happened. As part of the police enquiries, officers searched a property at Wimpole street as the investigation continues.
Two women, aged 35 and 37, and two men, aged 37 and 56, who are all from Southsea were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder as part of the enquiries.
The 37 year-old man has been released on conditional bail until Friday, November 15 whilst enquiries continue.
The 37 year-old woman, 34 year-old woman and 56 year-old man have been released on conditional bail until Saturday, November 16 whilst enquiries continue.
Yesterday evening (Saturday, August 17), as part of police enquiries, officers made an additional arrest of a 40 year-old woman on suspicion of attempted murder. She remains in police custody at this time.