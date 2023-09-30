Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The victim was waiting at the Gregson Avenue bus stop at around 8.30am when an unknown man spoke to her before putting his hand on her shoulder and touching her face.

Police are investigating an assault on a teenage girl in Gosport.

The man is described as being white, between 30 and 40-years-old, with dark hair and stubble. He was wearing a black hoody and jeans.

Police officers have conducted a number of enquiries and they are now turning to the public for any information that may assist the investigation.

Did you see what happened?