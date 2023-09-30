News you can trust since 1877
Police launch appeal after teenage girl was assaulted in Gosport

The police have launched an appeal after a teenage girl was assaulted in Gosport.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 30th Sep 2023, 11:08 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th Sep 2023, 11:09 BST
The police have launched an appeal for witnesses after a teenage girl was assaulted on Henry Court Way, Gosport, on September 25.

The victim was waiting at the Gregson Avenue bus stop at around 8.30am when an unknown man spoke to her before putting his hand on her shoulder and touching her face.

Police are investigating an assault on a teenage girl in Gosport.Police are investigating an assault on a teenage girl in Gosport.
The man is described as being white, between 30 and 40-years-old, with dark hair and stubble. He was wearing a black hoody and jeans.

Police officers have conducted a number of enquiries and they are now turning to the public for any information that may assist the investigation.

Did you see what happened?

The police are particularly keen to hear from a woman who stepped in to assist the girl, as she may hold valuable evidence.

To report any information, call 101 with reference 44230390923 or visit the police website. Click here for more.