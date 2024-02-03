Woman sexually assaulted in Southsea after man touched her inappropriately
A woman has been sexually assaulted in Southsea after a man touched her inappropriately.
Officers are appealing for information after a woman was sexually assaulted in Southsea. At around 8:55pm on Tuesday, January 30 a 29-year-old woman was walking along Clarendon Road towards Palmerston Road.
When she reached the junction of Lennox Road South a man cycled past on a push bike and touched her inappropriately before making off. The woman did not suffer any injuries.
Officers have been told there were a number of people in the area at the time, including someone walking their dog. If you were one of these people, or you have other information that could help, please get in touch. The police would also like to speak to anyone living the area who may have recorded the incident, or the man in the area, on CCTV or doorbell footage.