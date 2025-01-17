Police launch appeal following suspected arson in Southampton

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 17th Jan 2025, 16:10 BST
Updated 17th Jan 2025, 16:10 BST
An appeal has been launched forinformation following a suspected arson.

In the early hours of Monday, January 13, at approximately 12:30am, a man walking a dog was seen to set fire to a vehicle on Heyes Drive, Southampton.

It was reported that the man had come from the direction of Heathfield Road and left in the direction of Heathfield Road after the incident.

Nobody was injured as a result of the incident.

Police are appealing for witnesses
Police are appealing for witnesses

The man seen in the area is described as white, aged somewhere between 30 and 50, of medium to heavy build with dark hair in a skin fade style. He was seen wearing a light coloured top and a black jacket which had a white logo on it. He was walking a medium to large dark coloured dog, which had brown on its legs.

Do you recognise this description? Were you in the area of Heathfield Road or Heyes Drive in the early hours of Monday morning and saw a man matching the above description or saw anything suspicious?

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting reference 44250017086. Alternatively you can go online and submit information via the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary. Click here for more.

