Here’s why a police helicopter was deployed over Portsmouth on Wednesday and Monday.

A National Police Air Service helicopter was deployed over Portsmouth

A National Police Air Service (NPAS) crew was spotted in the sky circling the area for nearly an hour and a half from around 5pm on Wednesday. However, the service would not go into full details of the call-out - only saying there was “no ongoing incident”.

An NPAS spokesperson said: “The NPAS Bournemouth police air crew deployed at 4.43pm on Wednesday 15 January in the Portsmouth area, for general policing purposes. There was no ongoing incident. Total flying time was one hour and 25 minutes.”

A police helicopter was also seen on Monday around 6pm. The spokesperson added: “Again, no operational incidents. There is nothing for us to report from an operational NPAS perspective.”

NPAS directed The News to Hampshire police which has been approached for comment.