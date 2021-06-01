Members of the public have been warned not to approach Daniel Boulton, whom detectives want to trace following the deaths in the Lincolnshire market town of Louth.

Officers were called to a property in High Holme Road at 8.29pm last night after a call from the ambulance service.

A woman and a child were found dead at the property.

Undated handout photo issued by Lincolnshire Police of Daniel Boulton, 29, after the launch of an urgent appeal to find Mr Boulton following the death of a woman and child in Louth, Lincolnshire on Monday.

Lincolnshire Police, who issued a photograph of Boulton, said in a statement: ‘We are urgently appealing for information or sightings of Daniel Boulton following the death of a woman and child in Louth.

‘Officers were called to an address on the town’s High Holme Road at 8.29pm last night after being informed by our colleagues in the ambulance service.

‘An investigation has been launched and we are appealing for any sightings or information that could help us to find Daniel Boulton, who is aged 29.

‘You should not approach him but instead call 999 quoting incident 445 of May 31.’

