John Saunders, 43, is wanted on recall to prison. Officers have carried out extensive enquiries to locate the man from Southampton.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary are now urging the public to assist them by sending across any information about his whereabouts. A description and a picture of Saunders have been released in an effort to find him.

Saunders is described as white, of large build, roughly 6ft 4ins tall and with brown hair. The force said: ‘If you have seen him, or know where he is, please do not approach him, but call us on 999, quoting 44050542619.

‘Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. We would like to remind people that anyone found to be harbouring Saunders to deliberately obstruct our attempts to locate him may be committing an offence and could be liable for arrest themselves.’

