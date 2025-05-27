Police search for man "behaving bizarrely" in Hedge End waving hazard sign in street and shouting at 3am
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary has received a report of a male acting erratically by trying to stop cars and having disagreements with residents. Various incidents have taken place in Upper St Helens Road, Hedge End.
The force said: “We have had a report of a man behaving bizarrely and causing concern in Upper St. Helens Road. Its alleged there have been countless previous incidents recently of the man walking into the road, waving a hazard sign out to try and stop cars, having disagreements with neighbours, as well as loudly shouting and humming to no one while outside.
“This is allegedly happening late at night too, including at 3am where he was continually opening his car doors and shouting about the lights, then walking up and down the street shouting about the lights.”
Police advised residents to “keep a physical distance” from the man if spotted as the behaviour might escalate. They are encouraging anyone who sees similar incidents to get in touch with them.
“It’s really important that we get a full picture of what is happening, who is being affected, if any criminal offences are being committed and if any other agencies need to be involved,” the force added.
Anyone with information is advised to call 101, or submit a report online via the police website - dial 999 in an emergency.