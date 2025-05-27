A27: Crash causes lane closure and huge tailback on A27 and A3(M)
There are ‘severe delays’ on the A27 this morning following a crash.
One lane has been closed on the A27 westbound after Eastern Road following a crash which has resulted in serious delays.
As a result of this there is traffic backing onto the A3(M).
The AA said: “Queueing traffic and one lane closed due to crash on A27 Westbound after A2030 Eastern Road.
“Severe delays of ten minutes and delays increasing on A27 Westbound between A3(M) J5 (Bedhampton / Havant / Farlington) and M27 (Portsbridge Roundabout). Average speed ten mph.”
