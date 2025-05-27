A27: Crash causes lane closure and huge tailback on A27 and A3(M)

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 27th May 2025, 09:07 BST
Updated 27th May 2025, 09:07 BST

There are ‘severe delays’ on the A27 this morning following a crash.

One lane has been closed on the A27 westbound after Eastern Road following a crash which has resulted in serious delays.

As a result of this there is traffic backing onto the A3(M).

The AA said: “Queueing traffic and one lane closed due to crash on A27 Westbound after A2030 Eastern Road.

Here is your morning traffic report for Sussex on Tuesday, May 20. Photo: Sussex World stock imageHere is your morning traffic report for Sussex on Tuesday, May 20. Photo: Sussex World stock image
“Severe delays of ten minutes and delays increasing on A27 Westbound between A3(M) J5 (Bedhampton / Havant / Farlington) and M27 (Portsbridge Roundabout). Average speed ten mph.”

