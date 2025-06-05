"Dangerously ridden mopeds" turning Waterlooville streets into race track prompts police crackdown

Freddie Webb
By Freddie Webb

Defence Reporter

Published 5th Jun 2025, 07:31 BST

Police are clamping down on “dangerously ridden mopeds” after residents report the streets are being turned into a race track.

Patrols are ramping up patrols in Bell Crescent, Waterlooville, following concern from the public. One two-wheeled vehicle has been confiscated from a male.

In a statement issued on Facebook, Waterlooville Police said: “After multiple reports of dangerously ridden mopeds in Bell Crescent, Waterlooville, your local NPT team took action.

Moped seized in Waterlooville as police clamp down on dangerously ridden vehicles.Moped seized in Waterlooville as police clamp down on dangerously ridden vehicles.
Moped seized in Waterlooville as police clamp down on dangerously ridden vehicles. | Waterlooville Police

“Officers detained one male for a search and seized a moped for no insurance. A member of the public confirmed that this very moped was behind much of the anti-social behaviour in the area. Another nuisance vehicle off the road means quieter nights and safer streets for residents.”

Residents described in the comments various incidents of anti-social behaviour. One said: “Milton Road every night is like a race track and a competition of who's exhaust is the loudest. Would be nice to have a decent night's sleep!”

Another added: “Every afternoon they ride their bikes in the skate park next to St Albans church, revving the mopeds really loud.” One commenter said the area around Botley Drive and New Lane is full of boys riding bikes with no helmets doing wheelies. Another resident praised the work of the police, and said: “At last we'll done guys!”

