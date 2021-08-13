Police name man who died after a fatal crash in Hampshire
A CYCLIST who died after a being involved in a crash in Hampshire has been named by police.
Emergency services were called to collision on the B3400 from Andover to Hurstbourne Priors at around 10am on Friday, July 23.
The crash involved a silver Vauxhall Vectra and a cyclist.
Read More
The cyclist was taken to Southampton General Hospital by air ambulance but died of his injuries on Wednesday, July 28.
He has now been named as James Tassell - known as Jim - 70, from Barlows Lane, Andover.
SEE ALSO: ‘Nervous’ Stamshaw residents left ‘shocked’ as police arrest two on suspicion of murder after man dies
The car driver, 81-year-old man from Whitchurch, was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and has been released under police investigation.
Police are still keen to hear from anyone who may have been in the area at the time or may have seen what had happened, or have dash cam footage of the incident.
Please call 101, quoting reference number 44210291458.
Alternatively, you can submit information via this link here.