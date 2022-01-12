Police name man who died in 'incident' at Hampshire hospital

Richard Laversuch, 63, from Andover, was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics at Parklands Hospital in Basingstoke on Saturday, November 27.

His family has released a photograph and paid tribute to him.

Richard Laversuch. Picture: Family handout/ Hampshire Constabulary

They said: ‘Richard was kind and intelligent. He was thoughtful, caring and a good listener.

‘Though he struggled with his health throughout most of his adult life, his first thought was always for the wellbeing of others.

‘He both volunteered for and worked in elderly care and he touched the lives of all he encountered.

‘He loved political discourse, music and general knowledge. One of his great loves was participating in the pub quiz with his friends.

‘He followed Bath Rugby, practised meditation and yoga and passionately supported the Free Tibet campaign.

‘He will be missed greatly by his family and friends.’

