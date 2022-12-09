Police officer racially abused while making arrest in Fareham with man spitting on police custody desk
A POLICE officer was racially abused while arresting a man in Fareham – who later spat on the police custody desk.
Officers were responding to reports of an assault in Gosport Road in the early hours of yesterday. A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesman said a woman in her 50s was attacked.
He added: ‘Attending officers arrested an individual on scene, and one officer was subjected to racist abuse.
‘A 45-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of common assault, criminal damage, possession of heroin and a racially aggravated public order offence.
‘Criminal damage related to some spit on the police custody desk in Portsmouth.’ The spokesman said no further action is being taken in regards to the common assault and criminal damage offences.
He added the quantity of heroin is unknown. The spokesman said the man has been placed on bail until March 8 for the other offences, and police officer who was racially abused is carrying on his duties.