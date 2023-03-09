The Police Federation of England and Wales (PFEW) called for the increase after an independent study by a leading non-partisan think tank showed a fundamental decline in police pay. PFEW, which represents more than 139,000 police officers, called for a minimum 17 per cent increase after independent research revealed police pay has lagged almost 20 per cent behind inflation since 2000.

This makes the police the worst off among protective services workers, public sector workers and all workers. The report found all of these groups saw their pay rise in real terms over this period – by one per cent, 14 per cent, and five per cent in total respectively. Additionally, the research shows MPs salaries saw a four per cent rise in total over the period, highlighting the significance of the 17 per cent decline for police officers.

Zoe Wakefield, Hampshire Police Federation chair.

The independent report by the Social Market Foundation (SMF) is said to expose the decline in pay is likely to be linked to the restrictions on police officers’ right to strike, which puts them at a distinct disadvantage to all other workers including other emergency service workers.

Zoe Wakefield, Chair of Hampshire Police Federation said: ‘Police officers need a 17 per cent pay rise to repair the damage that has been done to police officer pay since 2000. The government has not only cut pay but also removed many allowances which have contributed to the large pay gap articulated in this independent report, comparing us to other similar organisations.

‘Policing is a unique role where you do not have the right to strike and therefore have no bargaining power with the government. They take advantage of this by not paying us what we deserve.

‘Police officers are putting their lives at risk every day yet this is not reflected in their pay. Experienced police officers are leaving for better paid jobs, not because they don’t want to be police officers anymore but because they have families to provide for. Retention of police officers is becoming a serious issue.

‘A 17 per cent pay rise will have a significant impact on retention. If we don’t get this pay rise, I can see officers leaving the service in huge numbers.’

The PFEW’s chair, Steve Hartshorn labelled the research a ‘wakeup call for policy makers in the UK’, before adding: ‘For a long time now, the Police Federation of England and Wales has been working to achieve better pay and working conditions for our members. Police officers put their lives on the line every day to serve and protect their communities.

‘That is why today our National Council has taken the decision to call for a minimum of 17 per cent increase in pay for our officers.