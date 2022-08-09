Police officers to cycle 180 miles for charity in the UK Police Unity Tour

The tour, where participants cycle around 180 miles from August 19-21, raises money for Care of Police Survivors (COPS).

Every year it concludes at the National Memorial Arboretum, a national site of remembrance in Lichfield, Staffordshire, to coincide with the COPS Annual Service of Remembrance.

Police officers and families to take part in UK Police Unity Tour

Hampshire Police Federation chair Zoë Wakefield will once again be cycling.

The federation leader said: ‘COPS is an amazing charity that provides so much support to families of fallen officers. What’s really hit home to me is that the grief never goes away, even though we’ve got families who’ve lost officers 20 years ago, the pain is still there.

‘Cycling this tour is a way for us all to remember those fallen officers, and raise money for a very worthwhile charity.’

Zoë will be riding in remembrance of Hampshire PC James Drew who died in a collision in 2009, when he was just 27 years old. James’s mother Rose will attend the memorial service.

Zoë added: ‘We’ve got 14 cyclists from Hampshire this year. We’ve got one survivor among that, Martin Wiltshire, whose dad Malcolm was killed in a light aircraft crash on duty in 1985.

‘Martin was at the memorial service last year and was so inspired by our cycling that he decided to buy a bike, got himself training, and now this year he’s cycling it with us.’

The team have raised nearly £28,000 of their £150,000 target.

