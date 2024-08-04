Officers have stepped up patrols after a life-saving vessel was senselessly vandalised by youths - leaving volunteers “deeply saddened”.

Youths accessed the Hamble lifeboat via the pontoon and damaged it last Monday (July 29). A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesman said a number of individuals were in Hamble Quay.

He added that “it is alleged that damaged had been caused to a barrier on the pontoon”. “No reports of criminal damage have been reported to us thus far,” the spokesman said. “Our local officers have been conducting high-visibility patrols in the area as a result of the incident.”

The Hamble lifeboat has been vandalised by children in a "senseless act". | Google Street View

Volunteers at Hamble lifeboat, an independent organisation, where left dismayed. They reported on social media: “We are deeply saddened and concerned to report that Hamble Lifeboat has recently been vandalised by children swimming at Hamble Quay. This senseless act not only endangers their lives, but also undermines the vital service that the lifeboat provides.

“Hamble Lifeboat, is ready at a moment's notice to save lives in emergencies. When it is vandalised, there's a chance it cannot perform its life-saving duties. Parents, we urgently need your help to ensure children understand the potential consequences of such actions.”

Police have launched Operation Aquatic, a scheme which aims to clamp down on anti-social behaviour throughout the summer. The police spokesman said officers will continue to work closely with the harbourmaster and port authorities to decide on the best method to address seasonal vandalism and other incidents, and highlights safety risks to those in the water.

He added: “We will investigate any criminal offences reported to us, and encourage people to continue to report incidents to us – via 101 or by making a report on the Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary website - so we can maintain a clear picture of the issues affecting the public.”