Police picture acts as warning to people not to leave valuables in cars after Hampshire PCSO spots vehicle in Hedge End

Police have put out a picture of expensive gear left in a car to remind people not to leave valuables in view.

By Tom Morton
Published 20th May 2023, 10:17 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th May 2023, 10:17 BST

A PCSO on patrol spotted the valuables inside the car.

Posting on Facebook, ‘PCSO Charlie’ said: ‘I was out in the Hedge End area today when I walked past a vehicle that was unattended and had a number of personal belongings left on the front seat including; a designer handbag and a coat.

A Hedge End PCSO has put out a warning about valuables being left in cars after spotting this Picture: Hampshire police
‘Although efforts were made to locate the owner of the vehicle, I had no luck and had to leave the car with the items on show.

'This post is a reminder to those who leave valuables in their cars to take them with them. Although we try our best to investigate all of these reports made to us, it isn't always possible due to factors such as difficulties in identifying a suspect. We recently had a spate of thefts from vehicles which resulted in a prison sentence for the offender, however, it was partly thanks to the residents who had CCTV and doorbell footage which led to the conviction.

‘Statistics show that crimes such as these are conducted by opportunist thieves, meaning if the 'reward' is removed i.e bags, clothes and sunglasses etc, then the crime can be avoided, resulting in fewer reports made to the police and ultimately fewer victims.’

In October police warned residents in Park Gate and Locks Heath to beware after a spate of thefts in which thieves broke into cars and vans.