A PCSO on patrol spotted the valuables inside the car.

Posting on Facebook, ‘PCSO Charlie’ said: ‘I was out in the Hedge End area today when I walked past a vehicle that was unattended and had a number of personal belongings left on the front seat including; a designer handbag and a coat.

A Hedge End PCSO has put out a warning about valuables being left in cars after spotting this Picture: Hampshire police

‘Although efforts were made to locate the owner of the vehicle, I had no luck and had to leave the car with the items on show.

'This post is a reminder to those who leave valuables in their cars to take them with them. Although we try our best to investigate all of these reports made to us, it isn't always possible due to factors such as difficulties in identifying a suspect. We recently had a spate of thefts from vehicles which resulted in a prison sentence for the offender, however, it was partly thanks to the residents who had CCTV and doorbell footage which led to the conviction.

‘Statistics show that crimes such as these are conducted by opportunist thieves, meaning if the 'reward' is removed i.e bags, clothes and sunglasses etc, then the crime can be avoided, resulting in fewer reports made to the police and ultimately fewer victims.’