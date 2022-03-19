Police place 48-hour dispersal order on a Hampshire town amid concerns over anti-social behaviour

The order placed on Petersfield will cover areas including Petersfield Town Square, and the area bordered by Station Road, Charles Street, The Spain, Hylton Road, Dragon Street and College Street.

It started from 6pm yesterday evening and will run until 6pm on Sunday, March 20.

The order gives police the power to disperse people involved in anti-social behaviour in the area.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police have issued a dispersal order in Petersfield

It also gives officers the power to seize anything used in the commission of anti-social behaviour.

Those under 16 will be taken to their home address and follow up work will be done with parents.

Sergeant Kieren Mansell said: ‘We know anti-social behaviour and associated crime has a negative impact on the local community which is why we have set up another dispersal order for this weekend to help us tackle these issues and keep people safe.

‘The order has been authorised to run for 48 hours from 6pm yesterday afternoon, Friday, March 18 until 6pm tomorrow, Sunday, March 20, and covers area shown in the map.

‘Officers will be conducting patrols throughout the weekend. If you have any concerns or information please don’t hesitate to stop and speak to them.’

Anyone who witnesses any anti-social behaviour should call police on 101 or report online at hampshire.police.uk.

If a crime is in progress always dial 999.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron